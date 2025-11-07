Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned about 0.12% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $905.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.53. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 8.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,710 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $126,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 115,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,574.20. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $33,760.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 119,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,582.76. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 958,113 shares of company stock worth $22,295,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

