Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,377,000 after buying an additional 986,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,228,000 after buying an additional 1,520,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,967,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,471,000 after buying an additional 328,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,711,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,347,000 after buying an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. BTIG Research upgraded Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

View Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.