OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of IOO opened at $123.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.79 and a 1-year high of $127.15.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.