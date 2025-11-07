342 Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $819.33 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $799.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $817.53. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.Equinix’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 579 shares of company stock valued at $454,188. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.