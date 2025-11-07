Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5%

JNJ stock opened at $186.92 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average is $168.42. The firm has a market cap of $450.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

