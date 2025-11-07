Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 2,590 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF $PSCT

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 1.62% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

PSCT stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

