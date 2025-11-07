Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
