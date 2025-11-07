Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,342,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 483.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

