Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $BMAY

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May makes up approximately 2.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 5.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 75.2% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 165.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 3.7%

BMAY stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

