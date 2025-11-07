Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

