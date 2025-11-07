OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 480 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 13.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after buying an additional 594,989 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,275,000 after purchasing an additional 661,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 541,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,105,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,209,000 after buying an additional 143,464 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pentair by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,402,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $106.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

