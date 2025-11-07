Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 3,393 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

