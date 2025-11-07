Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF $GVIP Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 1.80% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $514,000.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $151.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.03. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a twelve month low of $100.33 and a twelve month high of $157.02.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

