OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 386,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 107,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,449,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,164,000 after purchasing an additional 354,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.01.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

