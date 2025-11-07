OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $701,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $435.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

