Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,728,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Melius began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the sale, the president directly owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.82. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

