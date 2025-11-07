Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.74 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 158.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.3% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.17.

Insider Activity

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Dbs Bank lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Baird R W cut lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.