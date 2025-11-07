Dorchester Minerals, L.P. $DMLP Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.37% of Dorchester Minerals worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DMLP stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.60. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 47.35% and a return on equity of 22.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6899 per share. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.47%.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

