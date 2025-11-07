OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $520,000 Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

