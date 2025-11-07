Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $487.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

