Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

SCHC opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.