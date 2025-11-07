853 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 18.1%

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $246.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.35. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.