853 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 18.1%
Shares of MTUM stock opened at $246.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.35. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.
About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.