Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after buying an additional 1,775,570 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $64,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

