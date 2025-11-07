Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 526 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 277.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $387.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.91.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.4%

CI opened at $256.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

