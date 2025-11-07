Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $854,000 Position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF $ETHW

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Bitwise Ethereum ETF worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 482.0% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 82,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 68,559 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 28,772 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

About Bitwise Ethereum ETF

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

