5,496 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

