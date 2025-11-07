Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 176,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Climber Capital SA now owns 15,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,387,000. TME Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 81,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

