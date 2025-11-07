Souders Financial Advisors Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 350.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 969.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 75,834 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $245.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

