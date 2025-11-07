Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) and Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Financial Contrast

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Wabash National has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wabash National and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wabash National -6.38% -7.91% -1.65% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wabash National 2 1 0 0 1.33 Valeo 0 5 1 1 2.43

Wabash National presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Wabash National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wabash National is more favorable than Valeo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Wabash National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Wabash National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wabash National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Valeo pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wabash National pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wabash National and Valeo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wabash National $1.64 billion 0.19 -$284.07 million $6.08 1.27 Valeo $23.26 billion 0.15 $175.30 million N/A N/A

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Wabash National.

Summary

Valeo beats Wabash National on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. The Parts & Services segment provides aftermarket parts and services; steel flatbed bodies, truck body mounting, shelving for package delivery, partitions, roof racks, hitches, liftgates, thermal solutions, and others; truck body repair parts; and door repair and replacement, collision repair, and basic maintenance services. It also develops and scales a digital marketplace for the transportation and logistics distribution industry; operates a parts and services distribution platform; and stainless steel storage tanks and silos, mixers, and processors for the dairy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, craft brewing, and biotech markets; trailers as a service; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products, as well as used trailers. The company offers its products under the Wabash, DuraPlate, DuraPlateHD, DuraPlate AeroSkirt, and AeroSkirt CX brands, as well as EcoNex brand. It serves its products to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, dual mass flywheels, and actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal energy management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in various weather conditions. Additionally, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as products for heavy commercial vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

