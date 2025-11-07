Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.16 and last traded at $73.29, with a volume of 1177396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,342,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,126,000 after purchasing an additional 227,597 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 131.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,632,000 after buying an additional 744,040 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,205 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,105,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,079,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,818,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

