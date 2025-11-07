Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) and Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI) Critical Contrast

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI – Get Free Report) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Lunai Bioworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lunai Bioworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lunai Bioworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lunai Bioworks and Ceapro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lunai Bioworks 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ceapro 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Lunai Bioworks has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lunai Bioworks and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lunai Bioworks N/A -222.12% -152.88% Ceapro -69.60% -20.30% -18.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lunai Bioworks and Ceapro”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lunai Bioworks N/A N/A -$178.01 million ($7.70) -0.13 Ceapro $7.14 million 1.86 -$3.49 million ($0.06) -2.83

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than Lunai Bioworks. Ceapro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lunai Bioworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ceapro beats Lunai Bioworks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lunai Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company’s lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase. Its pipeline development products comprise ENOB-DC-11 off the shelf DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intraturmoral injection. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Scripps Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, the University of California, Los Angeles, and The Hepatitis B Foundation and Baruch S. Blumberg Institute. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Ceapro

(Get Free Report)

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. It also offers natural active ingredients, including oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides to the personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries; anti-aging skincare products to the cosmeceutical industries; and veterinary therapeutic products, including an oat shampoo, an ear cleanser, and a dermal complex/conditioner. The company has a research collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lunai Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lunai Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.