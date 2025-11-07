Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.9260, with a volume of 438716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 2.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $600.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business had revenue of $146.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.32%.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 15,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $420,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,583,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,358,092.52. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,400 shares of company stock worth $900,866 in the last ninety days. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 65,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

