Critical Review: Zapata Computing (ZPTA) versus Its Competitors

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zapata Computing and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zapata Computing $5.68 million -$860,000.00 -0.03 Zapata Computing Competitors $804.50 million $13.44 million -8.80

Zapata Computing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zapata Computing. Zapata Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zapata Computing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zapata Computing N/A N/A -60.05% Zapata Computing Competitors -43.03% -34.74% -5.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

51.2% of Zapata Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zapata Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Zapata Computing has a beta of 24.46, suggesting that its stock price is 2,346% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zapata Computing’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zapata Computing competitors beat Zapata Computing on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems. It also provides Zapata AI Sense, a suite of algorithms and complex mathematical models to enhance analytics and other data-driven applications; Zapata AI Prose, a set of generative AI solutions based on large language models for generic chatbot applications; and Orquestra, an industrial generative AI application development platform, which provides sense and prose. It serves enterprise organizations. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

