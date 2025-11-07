Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.0% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $355.59 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.73.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

