Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,892 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,899,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,984 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,115 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 569,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

