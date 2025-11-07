Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,656,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,675,000 after purchasing an additional 97,475 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 226,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90,935 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 162,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,527.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

