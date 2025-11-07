Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 16,809 Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 243.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 54,365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,689,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 661,757 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $848,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,773.92. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,000. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

