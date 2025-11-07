Spire Wealth Management Sells 339 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after purchasing an additional 672,158 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after buying an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,407,000 after buying an additional 201,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $99,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.32.

HUBS opened at $395.85 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $375.01 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,948.13, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

