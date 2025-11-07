Horizon Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 85.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 32,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 6,687.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $372,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,920. This represents a 23.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,380,856.81. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,941 shares of company stock worth $3,004,821 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRIM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Primoris Services from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $129.00 price target on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.45. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

