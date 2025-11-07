Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,799.21. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,968 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.