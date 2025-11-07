Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,145,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.9% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $253.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.33. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna set a $350.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.86.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

