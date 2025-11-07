IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.0765 and last traded at $35.5050, with a volume of 802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IPSEN has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

