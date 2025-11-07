PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.6570, with a volume of 596525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $119.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 8,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 232.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 161.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

