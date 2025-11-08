Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 25.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) rose 25.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 151,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 177,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$114.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

