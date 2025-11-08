Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Announces Earnings Results

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 11.59%.

Castellum Stock Performance

CTM opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Castellum has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Castellum news, insider Mark C. Fuller sold 500,000 shares of Castellum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,113,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,298.08. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jay O. Wright sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 8,798,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,566.84. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 897,473 shares of company stock valued at $985,491 in the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

About Castellum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castellum by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 225,937 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Castellum by 18.8% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Castellum by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 63,117 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Castellum by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 684,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

