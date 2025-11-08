Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Announces Earnings Results

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 11.59%.
Castellum Stock Performance
CTM opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Castellum has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Castellum news, insider Mark C. Fuller sold 500,000 shares of Castellum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,113,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,298.08. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jay O. Wright sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 8,798,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,566.84. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 897,473 shares of company stock valued at $985,491 in the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Castellum
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.
