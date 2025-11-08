ZEGA Investments LLC Purchases 4,893 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

ZEGA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 188.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $384,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

