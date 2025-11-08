Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Shares Acquired by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 0.5% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.29 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

