Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $303.76 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,498 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $303,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

