Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Trading 73.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 73.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.24 and last traded at GBX 2.09. Approximately 15,978,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 521% from the average daily volume of 2,574,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Asiamet Resources in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.99.

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

