Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Trading 73.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 73.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.24 and last traded at GBX 2.09. Approximately 15,978,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 521% from the average daily volume of 2,574,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Asiamet Resources in a research note on Monday, August 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ARS
Asiamet Resources Stock Performance
About Asiamet Resources
Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asiamet Resources
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.