Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF $BUFD

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,523 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUFD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFD opened at $27.74 on Friday. FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.